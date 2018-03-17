Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Saturday
McElhinney will start between the home posts Saturday against the Canadiens, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
McElhinney will fill in for the injured Frederik Andersen (upper body) for a second straight game. He entered in relief of Andersen on Wednesday, picking up a victory and backing that up with a 38-save win Thursday. McElhinney should continue to man the net for the Maple Leafs while Andersen is sidelined, squaring off against a Canadiens club averaging just 2.75 goals per game in March.
