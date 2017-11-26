Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 17 saves in loss
McElhinney made 17 saves in a 4-2 loss to Washington on Saturday night. He allowed three goals.
He was torched by Alex Ovechkin, who notched the 20th hat trick of his career. McElhinney remains nothing more than an occasional starter who delivers limited fantasy value.
