Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 30 stops in win
McElhinney stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 6-3 victory over Detroit on Wednesday.
Three goals is par for the course for McElhinney, who got a lot of help from the Leafs' four first-period goals. He did an adequate job but certainly didn't look like he'd make Frederik Anderson worry about losing the No. 1 role. McElhinney is much closer to being No. 3 than No. 1 with Calvin Pickard waiting behind him.
