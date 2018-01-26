Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 39 saves to frustrate Stars
McElhinney made 39 saves on 40 shots in Thursday's win over Dallas.
It was the first start since Dec.20 for McElhinney, who got the call in the Leafs' final game before the all-star break. Frederik Andersen is such a workhorse in the crease that this was only McElhinney's eighth appearance of the season. The backup was lights out against the Stars to earn his first win in three appearances. McElhinney might not see much action, but his .925 save percentage makes him a fairly solid spot start whenever he does.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod to close out first half Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Cleared for backup duties•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Hampered by lower-body ailment•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Wednesday in Columbus•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...