McElhinney made 39 saves on 40 shots in Thursday's win over Dallas.

It was the first start since Dec.20 for McElhinney, who got the call in the Leafs' final game before the all-star break. Frederik Andersen is such a workhorse in the crease that this was only McElhinney's eighth appearance of the season. The backup was lights out against the Stars to earn his first win in three appearances. McElhinney might not see much action, but his .925 save percentage makes him a fairly solid spot start whenever he does.