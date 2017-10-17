Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Making first start Wednesday
McElhinney will make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Red Wings, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
With Frederik Andersen making his sixth straight start Tuesday, McElhinney will finally get the nod with the Maple Leafs on the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday. The 34-year-old journeyman was decent after coming over from Columbus in the middle of last season, posting a .914 save percentage and 2.85 GAA in 14 appearances for Toronto. He could have his hands full Wednesday facing a Detroit squad that has scored 12 goals in its last three games.
