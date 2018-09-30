McElhinney allowed five goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 5-1 preseason loss to the Red Wings.

The Leafs were flat and they left McElhinney alone or vulnerable a bit too much. But he, too, was a bit off, so it wasn't all on his mates. Still, McElhinney should be Frederik Andersen's back-up this season. And with the Leafs' potent offence, he should be a fantastic spot starter.