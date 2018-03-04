McElhinney stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Frederik Andersen in Saturday's outdoor game against Washington.

Andersen has been great this season, but McElhinney has been able to step up when needed. The Leafs' backup netminder is sporting a 7-4-1 record with a terrific .931 save percentage. He's only made 13 appearances this season, but McElhinney has proved to he's a dependable fantasy option when called upon.