McElhinney made 33 saves in a 4-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He's now won three straight games and has allowed just four goals in that span. McElhinney has had an outstanding season backing up Frederik Andersen and now he's filling in admirably as the starter while Andersen is out with an upper-body injury. Use him as long as he's in net, but the latest reports suggest that Andersen could return Tuesday against the Lightning.