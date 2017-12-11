Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Shuts out Oilers
McElhinney made 41 saves Sunday to help Toronto to a 1-0 victory over Edmonton. It was his first shutout of the season and sixth in his career.
McElhinney made several 10-bell saves to preserve the win, including many on a 5-on-3 power play in the second. It was just his fifth start of the season. McElhinney plays the second-half of back-to-back games; he might be worthy of a spot start if he can maintain this strong play behind a solid Leafs' squad.
More News
