McElhinney delivered a 25-save shutout win over the Rangers on Thursday night. The Leafs won 4-0.

McElhinney has won his last two games and has allowed just a single goal. While he could pick up more games, McElhinney is likely to just play the second half of back-to-back games because that's just the way it is in the world of Coach Mike Babcock. As such, he may not see another start until Feb. 18.