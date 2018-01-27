Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Slated for second half of back-to-back
McElhinney is scheduled to start against the Rangers in New York on Thursday, the Toronto Sun reports.
There's a bit of team-by-team variance in terms of when a goalie gets confirmed to start, though it's already been decided that McElhinney -- who's gone 4-4-0 with a 2.55 GAA and a robust .925 save percentage -- will draw the second game of a back-to-back set. Toronto's No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen drew more starts (42) than anyone leading up to the NHL's All-Star break, so it seems that the Buds are taking a wise approach by not scheduling him for consecutive contests. Instead, McElhinney will square off against a Rangers team that only ranks 21st in home scoring at 2.57 goals per game.
