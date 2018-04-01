McElhinney will guard the cage Monday against Buffalo, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

This will mark McElhinney's second straight start, and head coach Mike Babcock is likely letting Andersen rest to re-find his game as he's posted a .897 save percentage in his last six appearances, and give McElhinney some more action as playoffs near. Since the turn of the calendar year McElhinney has been excellent when called on, putting up a 1.46 GAA and .954 save percentage in nine games -- and with Buffalo ranking last in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.38), he'll have a favorable opportunity to earn his 11th victory of 2017-18.