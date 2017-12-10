Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in goal Sunday
McElhinney will be between the posts for Sunday's home matchup with the Oilers, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
McElhinney receives the rare starting nod with the Maple Leafs playing the second half of a back-to-back Sunday and will look to notch his third win of the season in just his fifth appearance. The 34-year-old has allowed three goals or more in three of his four starts and will look to stymie an Oilers offense that averaged 3.06 goals per game in November.
