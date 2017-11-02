McElhinney will start in goal Thursday against the Kings, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

McElhinney earned a victory in his only start this season Oct. 18 against the Red Wings. With the team playing a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, he will finally receive another opportunity to man the net for the second time this campaign, squaring off against a Kings squad notching 3.25 goals per game.

