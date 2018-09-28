McElhinney will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason finale against the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

McElhinney has been fantastic this preseason, posting a 2-0-0 record while earning a 1.02 GAA and .970 save percnetage in two appearances. The 35-year-old netminder should get 20-to-25 starts as Frederik Andersen's backup this campaign.