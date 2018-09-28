Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting preseason finale
McElhinney will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason finale against the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
McElhinney has been fantastic this preseason, posting a 2-0-0 record while earning a 1.02 GAA and .970 save percnetage in two appearances. The 35-year-old netminder should get 20-to-25 starts as Frederik Andersen's backup this campaign.
