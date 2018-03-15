Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Thursday versus Sabres
McElhinney will defend the visiting net Thursday against the Sabres, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
McElhinney replaced Frederik Andersen (upper body) during Wednesday's matchup and, with Andersen's status up in the air Thursday, will receive a pre-planned start for the second game of the Maple Leafs' back-to-back set. McElhinney could take on a more prominent role between the pipes for Toronto moving forward if Andersen's issue turns out to be serious, but that remains unknown until further tests are conducted. McElhinney will focus on shutting down a Sabres club Thursday that averages a league-worst 2.29 goals per game at home this season.
