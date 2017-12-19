McElhinney will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

McElhinney has been solid in limited action this campaign, compiling a 3-3-0 record while registering a 2.55 GAA and .921 save percentage in six appearances. The 34-year-old netminder will look to get back in the win column Wednesday in a road matchup with a slumping Blue Jackets squad that has lost three of its last four games.