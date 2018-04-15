McElhinney was pressed into action in the first period of Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins after starter Frederick Andersen allowed three goals on five shots.

McElhinney has turned inside out on a goal shortly after he skated into the blue paint. He made 19 saves and allowed four goals. Andersen will be back in for Game 3.

