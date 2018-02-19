McElhinney made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 3-2 win against the Red Wings on Sunday.

McElhinney's improbable season continues with him picking up his fourth win in a row. The 34-year-old has a career GAA of 2.90 and a career save percentage of .907. Despite that, he has a 2.24 GAA and a .932 save percentage this season. It's a sample size of 11 games, though, so you can be forgiven for expecting some regression toward the mean at some point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories