McElhinney made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 3-2 win against the Red Wings on Sunday.

McElhinney's improbable season continues with him picking up his fourth win in a row. The 34-year-old has a career GAA of 2.90 and a career save percentage of .907. Despite that, he has a 2.24 GAA and a .932 save percentage this season. It's a sample size of 11 games, though, so you can be forgiven for expecting some regression toward the mean at some point.