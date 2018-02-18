McElhinney will protect the cage against the Red Wings on Sunday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

McElhinney gets the nod after Frederik Andersen saw his four-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Pittsburgh. Considering it is the tail end of a back-to-back, it was likely the 34-year-old McElhinney would have been between the pipes regardless of the outcome Saturday. The Ontario native is riding a three-game winning streak of his own and will look to carry that momentum into Little Caesars Arena.