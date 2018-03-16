McElhinney made 38 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

McElhinney looked comfortable in a fast-paced contest that featured a combined 79 shots. Having an excellent Toronto team in front of him should help McElhinney hold down the fort while Frederik Andersen battles a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old backup has exceeded expectations this season, but his career 2.89 GAA and .907 save percentage suggest the downgrade from Andersen to McElhinney won't go unnoticed.

