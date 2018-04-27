McElhinney will play for Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

McElhinney wrapped up a decent season with the Maple Leafs, in which he posted an 11-5-1 record, including three shutouts, as the backup to Frederik Andersen. The 34-year-old is under contract with Toronto next year, which means fantasy owners can probably expect more of the same -- around 20 games played with a decent GAA and save percentage -- although Garret Sparks and Calvin Pickard could challenge McElhinney for the No. 2 job during training camp.