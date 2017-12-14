Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Will start versus Red Wings
McElhinney will be in goal for the second game of the Leafs' back-to-back Friday against Detroit, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports.
McElhinney will be making just his sixth appearance of the season, as Toronto has relied heavily on starter Frederik Andersen. In his previous matchups, the 34-year-old McElhinney registered a 2.44 GAA and 3-2-0 record -- including a 41-save, shutout performance versus Edmonton.
More News
