McElhinney allowed three goals on 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida.

The Toronto backup had won four consecutive starts with a .964 save percentage and 1.17 GAA, and considering the Maple Leafs were on the second leg of a back-to-back road set, McElhinney played well and gave his team a chance Tuesday. He projects to make a few more starts through the end of the season, so he's worth utilizing as a spot starter when receiving the starting nod. Additionally, it's probably not too early for Frederik Andersen owners to consider handcuffing him with McElhinney if the luxury exists.

