Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Yields three goals in loss
McElhinney allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-1 loss against the Red Wings on Friday.
Special teams was the difference in this one, as the Red Wings not only scored on the power play but also on the penalty kill Friday night. The loss drops McElhinney to 3-3-0 as the Maple Leafs backup this season. He also owns a .921 save percentage and 2.55 GAA, but those numbers are a bit misleading. He stopped all 41 shots he faced against the Oilers, posting a shutout last week; McElhinney has allowed at least three goals in four of his other five starts.
