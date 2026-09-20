Joshua didn't play in either of the Maple Leafs' split-squad games Saturday because he is dealing with an undisclosed injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Joshua is a veteran winger, so it's not necessarily a problem for him to be sitting out preseason games. However, he was limited to 55 appearances in 2025-26 and hasn't played in more than 63 games in any of the last three years. Joshua will fill a bottom-six role when healthy, but until the Maple Leafs provide a more detailed update, it's unclear when that will happen.