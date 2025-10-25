Joshua scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

This was Joshua's first goal as a Maple Leaf. The 29-year-old winger has slotted into a bottom-six role to begin his Toronto tenure, providing his trademark physicality. He's up to two points, nine shots, 25 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through eight appearances. Joshua had 14 points in 57 games with the Canucks last year, but he should push closer to the 20-point mark if he stays healthy this season.