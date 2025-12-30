Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Dealing with UBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua will not suit up against New Jersey on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury.
Jacob Quillan was recalled from AHL Toronto because of the injuries the Maple Leafs are dealing with up front, which now includes Joshua. Joshua's next chance to suit up will be against the Jets on Thursday. He has six goals, 10 points, 127 hits and a minus-2 rating across 36 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Goal in each of last two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Practices Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Not at practice Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Opens scoring Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Three points in last two games•