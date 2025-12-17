Joshua (illness) scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Joshua's goal capped a Leafs comeback -- he scored eight seconds after Auston Matthews tied the game late in the third frame. He lifted the defender's stick, grabbed the rebound and lifted it over Spencer Knight's glove from the slot. Joshua missed Saturday's game due to illness, but he has a goal in each of his last two games. He also has four PIM and 10 hits in that span.