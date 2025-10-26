default-cbs-image
Joshua scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres.

He has scored in back-to-back games. Joshua also delivered five hits. The winger has 25 hits in eight games -- that's where his fantasy value lies. Joshua had 193 hits last season, which was down from 244 the previous year. He's the kind of guy who can help you dominate that category.

