Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Goals in back-to-back games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres.
He has scored in back-to-back games. Joshua also delivered five hits. The winger has 25 hits in eight games -- that's where his fantasy value lies. Joshua had 193 hits last season, which was down from 244 the previous year. He's the kind of guy who can help you dominate that category.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Bends twine in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: First point with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Acquired for pick•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Collects two points in win•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Finishes off first-period rally•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Supplies two helpers Friday•