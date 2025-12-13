Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Not at practice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (illness) is not at morning practice Saturday.
Joshua should be a game-time decision. He has five goals and four assists across 29 games this season. The flu bug could be going through the Maple Leafs' dressing room as William Nylander is also absent from practice with an illness.
