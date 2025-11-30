default-cbs-image
Joshua scored a goal Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Penguins.

The snipe snapped a 14-game goal drought. He has three goals and three assists in 24 games. Joshua had seven hits Saturday to run his season total to 81 on the season. That moves him onto the edge of the NHL's top-10 in that category.

