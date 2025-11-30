Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Rare goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua scored a goal Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Penguins.
The snipe snapped a 14-game goal drought. He has three goals and three assists in 24 games. Joshua had seven hits Saturday to run his season total to 81 on the season. That moves him onto the edge of the NHL's top-10 in that category.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Bends twine in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: First point with new team•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Acquired for pick•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Collects two points in win•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Finishes off first-period rally•