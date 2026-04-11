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Joshua (upper body) will not return to the lineup for the rest of the season, according to David Alter of The Hockey News on Saturday.

Joshua will complete the season with 10 goals, eight assists, 49 PIM, 195 hits and 32 blocked shots over 55 contests. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September.

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