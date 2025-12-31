Joshua (upper body) is expected to miss a significant amount of time, Anna Dua of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

Although the Maple Leafs have returned to Toronto, Joshua is still in Detroit after sustaining a kidney injury during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. He has six goals, 10 points, 25 PIM and 127 hits in 36 appearances this season. Calle Jarnkrok might play regularly while Joshua is unavailable.