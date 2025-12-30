Joshua (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Joshua is under observation in Detroit after suffering a kidney injury against the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun. It's unclear when Joshua will be available to return to the lineup, but he will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against New Jersey. He has produced six goals, 10 points, 32 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and 127 hits through 36 appearances this season.