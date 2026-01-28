Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Shifts to LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (kidney) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Joshua still isn't expected to be back before the Olympic break. This procedural move will create more cap flexibility for the Maple Leafs. Joshua can be activated whenever he's ready.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Skates before practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Set to miss extended time•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Shifts to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Dealing with UBI•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Goal in each of last two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Practices Monday•