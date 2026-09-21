Head coach Jim Hiller said Monday that he isn't sure whether Joshua's undisclosed injury will impact his availability for the Maple Leafs' Opening Night matchup against Montreal on Sept. 29, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Joshua didn't participate in either of Toronto's split-squad preseason games Saturday due to his unspecified injury. Although he's skating, his injury is putting his status to begin the regular season into question after he appeared in 55 regular-season games -- his lowest mark since the 2021-22 campaign -- during his first year in Toronto last season. Across those 55 appearances, Joshua recorded 10 goals, eight assists, 195 hits, 49 PIM and 32 blocked shots while averaging 12:15 of ice time.