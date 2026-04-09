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Joshua (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.

Joshua was hurt in a collision along the boards with Rasmus Sandin in the second period. The 29-year-old Joshua can be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Thursday versus the Islanders, Michael Pezzetta is likely to draw into the lineup in a bottom-six role.

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