Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Sustains injury Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.
Joshua was hurt in a collision along the boards with Rasmus Sandin in the second period. The 29-year-old Joshua can be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Thursday versus the Islanders, Michael Pezzetta is likely to draw into the lineup in a bottom-six role.
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