Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Heads to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mermis was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Mermis had no points and one shot while logging 13:12 of ice time in his season debut with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 24. He followed that up by being a healthy scratch in Toronto's past three games. Mermis' demotion corresponds with Chris Tanev (concussion) being activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Back in NHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Among Leafs' final cuts•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Re-ups with two-year deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Snags helper Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Rejoins big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Brought up from minors•