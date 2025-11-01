default-cbs-image
Mermis was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.

Mermis had no points and one shot while logging 13:12 of ice time in his season debut with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 24. He followed that up by being a healthy scratch in Toronto's past three games. Mermis' demotion corresponds with Chris Tanev (concussion) being activated off injured reserve.

