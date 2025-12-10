Mermis (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Dec. 8.

Mermis exited Monday's game against the Lightning in the third period, and his placement on injured reserve indicates that he'll miss at least a week due to his lower-body injury. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Philippe Myers is a candidate to see additional playing time in Mermis' absence, while defenseman Henry Thrun was also called up Wednesday.