Mermis scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Mermis got the Maple Leafs on the board at 14:12 of the second period. This was the defenseman's first point in six NHL appearances this season. He's played primarily on the third pairing and the penalty kill, so don't expect significant offense moving forward. Mermis hadn't scored since the 2023-24 campaign when he netted a career-best three goals with the Wild.