Raddysh picked up a minor penalty, fired three shots and finished minus-1 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Raddysh has been slow to adjust to the ice in Toronto, but then again, the whole team has struggled this season. He has four assists, including two on the power play, 21 shots and 15 blocks in his new city. Raddysh was brought in to add a massive weapon to the Leafs power play, and the team is currently sitting eighth overall with a 26.7 percent efficiency. Last season, they finished 15th overall with a 21.3 percent efficiency. Raddysh will get his points, but his skating issues will be exposed within a team structure that's not nearly as strong as Tampa Bay. That may not matter to fantasy managers if he can start lighting the lamp like he did in the Sunshine State.