Raddysh scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The proverbial monkey is off Raddysh's back -- it was his first snipe in blue and white, and it came on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Auston Matthews. It came in his 20th game. Raddysh has six points (one goal, five helpers), 14 shots and seven hits in his last six games. Leafs fans may have been expecting a reprisal of last season's 70-point outburst, but that wasn't ever in the cards for Raddysh, who clearly caught lightning in a bottle in 2025-26. He's scoring at a 50-point pace, which would have made him the Leafs top-scoring defender by a wide margin last season. Oliver Ekman-Larsson led Toronto blueliners with 39 points in 2025-26.