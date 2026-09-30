Raddysh fired three shots, delivered two blocks and finished minus-2 in 23:47 of ice time in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

Raddysh looked a bit nervous on the ice, which isn't really a surprise -- he grew up in nearby Caledon on the edge of the Greater Toronto Area, and he likely had dozens of family and friends in the house. Raddysh was paired with Morgan Rielly, and neither man looked especially comfortable. It's game one, so we're not worried. Raddysh is fresh off a 22-goal, 70-point season with Tampa Bay, and he brings his booming shot and offense to the potent Toronto lineup.