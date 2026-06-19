Maple Leafs' Darren Raddysh: Moved in sign-and-trade deal

Raddysh was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Lightning on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and agreed to terms on an eight-year, $68 million contract, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Raddysh was expected to hit the free-agent market July 1, so the fact that the Lightning were able to get at least something on the trade market feels like a win. The 30-year-old blueliner is coming off a career year in Tampa this season, racking up 22 goals and 48 assists, including 25 power-play points, in 73 regular-season contests. With Toronto, Raddysh figures to slot into the top-pairing in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.