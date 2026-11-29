Raddysh scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Since Nov. 10, Raddysh has points in seven of the Leafs nine games. It includes two goals, eight assists, 29 shots, 11 blocked shots and eight hits. One goal and three assists have come with the man advantage. Raddysh got off to a slow start in his new home, but he's now on a 60-point pace. Just 13 defenders hit that plateau last season, so Raddysh is delivering exactly as expected.