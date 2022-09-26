Kampf won't be at practice Monday while attending a personal matter, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Kampf's absence is unlikely to impact his availability for Opening Night against Montreal, though the team hasn't provided any specifics on when Kampf might return. In the meantime, Denis Malgin is slated to see some minutes with John Tavares and William Nylander which could help him secure a spot on the 23-man roster. For his part, Kampf figures to fill a bottom-six role once back with the team and should be a decent mid-range fantasy target.