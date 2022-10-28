Kampf scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Kampf evened the score at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The fourth-liner has three goals and 10 shots through eight contests this year, so he's likely scoring well above his abilities. He's added eight hits and a minus-1 rating. Kampf can be useful depth for fantasy managers in deep formats, but his offense is unlikely to be consistent enough to help in standard pools.