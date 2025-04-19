Kampf (upper body) has been cleared to play but will be a healthy scratch Sunday versus Ottawa, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Kampf missed the last seven games of the season with the injury. He had only five goals and eight assists across 59 outings in the regular season in 2024-25 as a fourth-line player.
