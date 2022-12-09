Kampf scored a goal Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Kings.

He picked up the second goal in a second-period, three-goal flurry that spanned just 66 seconds. It was Kampf's first goal in 20 games, but he has quietly put up points in three of his last four contests. His 11 points in 28 games are a career-pace for Kampf, but it's not enough production for fantasy managers.